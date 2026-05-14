Poor Healthcare Arrangements At The Community Health Centre In Jeeran, Patients Wait For Hours As Doctors Report Late

Patients Wait For Hours As Doctors Report Late In Jeeran | FP photo

Jeeran (Madhya Pradesh): Poor healthcare arrangements at the community health centre (CHC) in Jeeran came under scrutiny recently after patients were forced to wait for hours due to the delayed arrival of doctors.

Patients who reached the hospital at 9 am faced considerable inconvenience as OPD services could not begin until nearly 11 am. More than 25 patients reportedly remained in queues outside the OPD awaiting treatment.

Patients and their relatives expressed anger against the hospital administration over the disruption in services.

After receiving information about the situation, Councillor Representative Rajesh Lakshkar and Karni Sena president Vipul Singh Sonigara visited the hospital and reviewed the arrangements. They also contacted BMO Dr Vijay Bharti and informed him about the administrative lapses.

Under mounting pressure, Dr Ayush, along with two trainee doctors, arrived at the hospital at around 10:50 am, while Medical Officer Dr Kamlesh Mali arrived at approximately 11:10 am. During the discussion, the doctors reportedly offered different explanations regarding their duty schedules.

Issuing a warning to the hospital administration, the public representatives said they would launch an agitation if punctuality among doctors and the quality of healthcare services did not improve within five days.