Pooja Chouhan murder case: Accused in police remand in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Dhar on Friday sent Pooja Chouhan’s killer Deepak Rathore to police remand till Saturday.

Deepak was arrested from a hamlet close to Mandu village late on Wednesday evening, he few hours after he shot Pooja in broad daylight.

The police would interrogate Deepak to identify the supplier of weapon used in the crime and his associates.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and asked Dhar police to furnish two year old complaint filed by Pooja. Commission has forwarded the notice to the local police

Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh claimed that he had not received any notice from the commission so far.

About accused’s health status, SP Singh said that after bullet injury in leg, he was undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Officer claimed that the accused had purchased the revolver used in the crime a year back. The revolver was recovered from him after brief encounter.

