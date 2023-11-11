Poll Duty: Anganwadi Workers To Be Made Special Police In Sardarpur

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India has approved Madhya Pradesh Election Commission's proposal to appoint special police officers from the ranks of Anganwadi workers/ helpers and guest teachers at polling stations for the upcoming assembly elections on November 17.

This decision aims to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in the region.

The State Chief Electoral Officer submitted the proposal on November 6, seeking the appointment of Anganwadi workers/ helpers and guest teachers as special police officers.

The Election Commission subsequently approved the proposal, as confirmed by additional secretary Prafull Awasthi in a reply.

This innovative initiative is a one-time measure, exclusively applicable to the 2023 assembly elections, it is said.

