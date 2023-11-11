 Poll Duty: Anganwadi Workers To Be Made Special Police In Sardarpur
Poll Duty: Anganwadi Workers To Be Made Special Police In Sardarpur

Poll Duty: Anganwadi Workers To Be Made Special Police In Sardarpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India has approved Madhya Pradesh Election Commission's proposal to appoint special police officers from the ranks of Anganwadi workers/ helpers and guest teachers at polling stations for the upcoming assembly elections on November 17.

The State Chief Electoral Officer submitted the proposal on November 6, seeking the appointment of Anganwadi workers/ helpers and guest teachers as special police officers.

The Election Commission subsequently approved the proposal, as confirmed by additional secretary Prafull Awasthi in a reply.

This innovative initiative is a one-time measure, exclusively applicable to the 2023 assembly elections, it is said.

article-image

