Police Warn NEET Protesters, Alert Coaching Institutes In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday issued an advisory to coaching institutes, asking them to inform students about an unauthorised protest at Bhanwarkuan Square over the alleged NEET paper leak and to advise them not to participate without permission.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the protest was being held without prior permission and was therefore unauthorised.

He said the entire protest was being videographed and warned that legal action could be taken against those identified. Criminal cases may also be registered against those found participating in the demonstration.

Police asked coaching institutes to circulate the advisory among students. Dudhi said a large number of students had gathered at the protest on Monday and Tuesday.

He added that the turnout could be linked to the recent lathi-charge on students in Delhi, following which some students may have joined the protest.

Security personnel and traffic police have been deployed at the intersection to maintain law and order. Officials said adequate arrangements are in place to deal with any situation.

Congress protests Rahul's detention

City Congress leaders and workers gathered at Rajwada Square on Tuesday night to protest the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Although Gandhi was later released, Congress workers raised slogans against the police action.

City Congress President Chintu Choukse, senior Congress leader Satyanarayan Patel and several party leaders assembled at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Udyan around 9 pm and staged a protest.

They raised slogans against the Delhi Police, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Police personnel were deployed at Rajwada after learning about the gathering. The City Congress ended the dharna at around 11 pm after Rahul Gandhi was released.