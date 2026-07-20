Passenger Bus Hits Parked Car, Auto And Two-Wheeler In Indore; Driver Detained | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-district passenger bus owned by a BJP corporator rammed into multiple vehicles under the Chandan Nagar police station limits on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road when the bus, carrying passengers to Jhabua, hit a parked car, which was pushed into an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said the Prince Travels bus (MP04PA9555), owned by corporator Bharat Raghuvanshi, was travelling from Indore to Jhabua when the driver allegedly lost control and crashed into the vehicles.

Police checked with nearby hospitals and found no reports of injuries. The bus driver has been detained for questioning.

Eyewitnesses allege driver was on phone

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and talking on his mobile phone while driving.

Complainant Santosh Bai said her son-in-law and other relatives had parked their car outside her house when the speeding bus rammed into it. She alleged that the driver appeared intoxicated and was distracted by his mobile phone.

"Children usually play in that spot. Fortunately, no one was there at the time of the incident; otherwise, a major tragedy could have occurred," she said.

However, TI Karole said preliminary investigations did not indicate that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He added that police are investigating whether the driver was using his mobile phone at the time of the crash.