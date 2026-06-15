Police Use Water Cannons And Detain Protesters During Congress Agitation In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest in Mandsaur on Monday against the rejection of Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination, leading to a confrontation with police when demonstrators attempted to march towards the BJP district office.

A large number of Congress, Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers gathered in the city, raising slogans against the state and central governments and alleging bias in the nomination process.

Protesters also burned an effigy of the Election Commission and tried to move towards the BJP office.

Police had deployed heavy security and erected barricades near the bus stand and Balaji Temple area in anticipation of unrest.

When demonstrators attempted to breach the barricades, police stopped them from advancing.

As tensions escalated, authorities used water sprayed from a municipal fire brigade vehicle and employed mild force to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were detained and taken away in police vehicles.

Congress leaders alleged that some workers sustained injuries during the police action and were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Police officials said the protest was held without prior permission and that measures were taken to maintain law and order.

The protest was led by Youth Congress and NSUI leaders and attended by senior Congress functionaries. Party leaders said the agitation would continue in the coming days.