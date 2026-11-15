Police Trainees Urged To Shun Bias, Show Empathy And Adopt Humane Approach During Training Session In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Emphasising that effective policing begins with the right attitude and sensitivity towards people, Dr Ashish Srivastava urged trainee sub-inspectors to overcome prejudices and develop a positive, humane approach while discharging their duties.

He was addressing a special lecture and group discussion organised at the Police Training College, Indore, for trainee sub-inspectors undergoing basic training.

Bias-free approach key to effective policing

The session focused on police behaviour, human behaviour and police work culture, highlighting how preconceived notions, negative attitudes and behavioural biases can adversely affect police functioning and public trust.

Dr Srivastava explained that policing is not merely about enforcing laws but also about understanding human behaviour and dealing with people with patience, fairness and sensitivity.

He stressed that positive thinking, professional conduct and effective communication are essential qualities for police personnel, particularly while handling public grievances and challenging situations.

Focus on building a citizen-friendly police force

The discussion also highlighted the need to build a healthy police work culture that prioritises accountability, empathy and responsible conduct.

The session aimed at preparing future police officers to adopt a people-centric approach, improve their professional efficiency and strengthen police-public relations. Such training initiatives are crucial for developing a responsive, sensitive and citizen-friendly police force.