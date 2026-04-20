Police Took Action Against 389 Criminals And Antisocials In Indore, Booking 176 For Drunk Driving

Criminals ,Antisocials, Book 176 For Drunk Driving |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): City police took action against anti-social elements and drunk drivers through surprise checking and night patrolling in the city on Saturday night.

Acting on the directions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, teams across all four zones conducted intensive operations till wee hours of Sunday. During the drive, police checked many suspects and took legal action against 389 people involved in various illegal activities.

More than 140 pending warrants were executed, including permanent, arrest, and bailable warrants.

Action was taken against drunk driving, with 176 drivers booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and their vehicles seized.

Police also arrested three people for consuming alcohol in public places and one person for consuming illegal drugs. One accused carrying an illegal knife was also caught and booked under the Arms Act