Indore's Traffic Cops Take Action Against 1,375 Violators |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police took action against 1,375 people for violating traffic rules on Saturday. The action included penalties against 1,065 people for not wearing helmets, 160 for wrong parking, 47 for improper number plates and 47 for violating one-way rules, along with action on other violations.

According to DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, special patrolling and wheel-lock teams have been deployed across all four traffic zones to ensure better traffic management.

Teams regularly patrolled major roads, busy markets and high-traffic areas to enforce regulations against illegal and unorganised parking. Strict action was also taken against drivers for wrong-side driving, using mobile phones while driving and careless driving.

The drive covered several key areas across all zones of the city, including Annapurna Road, Medanta Road, Vijay Nagar, Palasia, Regal, Jail Road, Rajwada, Sarafa Market and Jawahar Marg. Continuous patrolling helped reduce illegal parking and improve traffic flow in these areas, the officer said.

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Officials claimed that patrolling teams have made drivers more aware of traffic rules. Traffic flow has become smoother in many busy locations and congestion has reduced. There is also increased awareness among citizens and shopkeepers about proper parking practices. Hundreds of vehicles parked in no-parking zones were removed during the drive. Teams conducted inspections in congested areas and took action by using wheel locks, cranes and issuing challans to violators.