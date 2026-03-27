Indore News: Traffic Police Act Against 189 Violators In Special Drive |

Traffic police act against 189 violators in special drive

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

The traffic police took action against 189 violators during a special drive carried out across key areas of the city on Thursday. The drive targeted traffic rule violations such as no parking, mobile phone use while driving and wrong-way driving.

According to officials, the drive was conducted under the guidance of DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi in various parts of the city. Special patrolling teams were deployed across all four traffic zones to ensure strict monitoring and enforcement.

Action was taken against 137 vehicles parked in no-parking zones, 32 drivers using mobile phones while driving and 20 cases of wrong-side driving. Vehicles found violating parking rules were wheel-locked, and many were removed using cranes. Teams also acted against rash and negligent driving.

The drive covered major areas including Anand Bazar, Medanta Hospital Road, Rajwada, Banganga, Annapurna Road, Vijay Nagar, Palasia, Regal Square, Jail Road, Sarafa Market and Jawahar Marg. Continuous patrolling in these busy locations helped reduce illegal parking and improve traffic flow.

Officials said the campaign has yielded positive results, with smoother traffic flow and increased citizen awareness. The traffic police will continue such drives in the coming days to maintain discipline and ensure safer roads.