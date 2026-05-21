Police Solve The Newlywed Couple's Robbery; 3 Held In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Police solved a robbery case involving a newly married couple and arrested three suspects for looting jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh.

The incident took place on May 8, when complainant Arjun Sigad, 19, of Kheda Adharwad, was returning from Ranapur Hat Bazaar with his wife, Maina Sigad, on a motorcycle.

Near the Dhobra River culvert under Sanod Chowki Kanjawani, four unidentified men riding two motorcycles kicked their vehicles, causing them to fall. The suspects fled after robbing Rs 250 cash, an Aadhaar card and silver jewellery worn by the couple.

Following the complaint, Ranapur police registered a case under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on the directions of SP Devendra Patidar, police teams launched technical surveillance and intensified informer networks.

Police arrested Rakesh alias Rahesh Bamnia, Ajit Ganawa and Mukesh Mohaniya after a detailed investigation and interrogation.

The police recovered around 1.5 kg of stolen silver jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, two motorcycles used in the crime and a sharp knife. Ranapur police and the Cyber Cell contributed to the action.