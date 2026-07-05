Police Seize Illegal Liquor Worth ₹2 Crore, Two Nabbed In Jobat | FP photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police seized 2,004 boxes of illegal liquor worth approximately Rs 2 crore during a major operation on Sunday and arrested two persons. Two container vehicles used to transport the consignment were also seized.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a surprise vehicle-checking drive under the direction of Alirajpur SP Raghuvansh Kumar Singh and the supervision of ASP Jyoti Umath Baghel and SDOP Jobat Ravindra Rathi.

Teams led by the station in-charge intercepted two Eicher container vehicles during the operation.

A search of the first vehicle led to the seizure of 930 boxes of liquor, while 1,074 boxes were recovered from the second vehicle, taking the total seizure to 17,409 bulk litres.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikram Patidar, 43, a resident of Karnavad in Dewas district, and Shivlal Malviya, 55, a resident of Bhairavakhedi in Dewas district.

Both were booked under Sections 34(2) and 46 of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act in separate cases registered at Jobat police station.

Police also seized the two container vehicles, valued at around Rs 40 lakh, and have launched an investigation to trace the source and supply network of the illegal liquor consignment.