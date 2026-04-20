Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹15 Lakh In MP's Neemuch, 3 Held |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch City Police seized MD drugs worth Rs 15 lakh along with six kilograms of poppy husk and arrested three accused during an operation on Sunday.

The operation took place near the Current Wale Balaji temple on Neemuch – Manasa Road during routine vehicle checking. Police personnel noticed a suspicious motorcycle approaching from Malkheda. On being signaled to stop, the riders attempted to flee, but alert police teams swiftly cordoned off the area and apprehended them.

The accused, including Mohammad Ashraf, Azhar Khan and Fardeen, were found carrying contraband hidden in bags and clothing. Police also seized a motorcycle used in the transportation of drugs.

A case has been registered under Sections 8/15 and 22 of the NDPS Act at Neemuch City Police Station. Further interrogation is underway to trace the wider trafficking network and supply sources.

The operation was led by Pushpa Singh Chouhan along with the Cyber Cell team. Officials said that continuous crackdowns will be intensified to dismantle drug networks and ensure stricter enforcement across the district.