Police Seize 200 Grams Of MD Drug Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Vaydi Nagar police seized 200 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh from two accused on Sunday evening based on a tip-off. The accused are Abrar (26), resident of Mardadin Mohalla and Faizan (21), resident of Badi Holi Kila Road, both from Mandsaur.

Police also seized a TVS motorcycle worth Rs one lakh and two Android mobile phones from the accused. During initial interrogation, it emerged that the MD synthetic drug was procured from Akram Qureshi of Mandsaur.

A case has been registered against both accused under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. Inspector Shivanshu Malviya said further action will be taken after investigation.

₹1 crore cash shortfall unearthed at PNB branch

A case of Rs 1 crore embezzlement has come to light at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch on Kailash Marg, Mandsaur.

Police registered an FIR against then branch manager Anuj Sharma and deputy manager Utkarsh Ghavri and the bank suspended both.

During physical verification, the cash that should have been Rs 4.05 crore was found to be only Rs 3.5 crore.

The shortfall occurred during their tenure. Even in the half-yearly verification report from July to December 2025, the missing amount was not mentioned. The fraud came to light when the bank's Bhopal team conducted a review.

Investigation also revealed that a single lock system was being used instead of the mandatory double lock at the currency chest, along with other security violations.

PNB Mandsaur branch manager Pradeep Kulhari filed the complaint at City Kotwali. SP Vinod Kumar Meena said police are investigating every aspect of the case.