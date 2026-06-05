Police Seize 147 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹32.34 Lakh In Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Varla Police seized 147 kg of ganja worth Rs 32.34 lakh from a house in Panjariya village and arrested a suspect under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, SDOP Ajay Waghmare said police conducted the operation under the direction of Barwani SP Padmavilochan Shukla and ASP Dheeraj Babbar.

Acting on a tip-off received by Varla police station in-charge Inspector Narayan Rawal, police formed a special team and raided a house in the Brahmane Falya area of Panjariya village.

During the raid, police recovered 29 plastic bags hidden behind stacks of grain sacks inside the house.

On inspection, officers found ganja weighing 1 quintal and 47 kg in the bags. Police videographed the entire search and seizure operation in the presence of witnesses.

Police identified the house owner as Shantilal Barela, who was absconding during the raid. Officers detained his nephew, Badiya alias Kamees Barela (21), at the spot. Police alleged that he admitted ownership of the seized contraband.

Police registered a case under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act and will seek the suspect’s remand to investigate the network and trace the absconding suspect.