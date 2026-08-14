Police Recover ₹2.59 Lakh Duped From Trader Over Fake Franchise Offer In MP's Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police have recovered Rs 2,59,600 that a local trader allegedly lost in a cyber fraud involving a fake franchise offer.

Fraudsters approached the trader through social media and allegedly promised him a franchise of Tata Enterprises’ venture, Zudio, with an assurance of opening a showroom in Kukshi.

According to police, the victim transferred Rs 2,59,600 to a fraudulent bank account opened in the name of Tata Enterprises at Punjab National Bank in Guwahati, Assam.

After receiving the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaint, Kukshi police immediately traced the transaction through banking channels and coordinated with the concerned banks and financial institutions.

Police identified accounts allegedly used in the fraud, placed them under debit freeze and succeeded in holding and recovering the entire amount.

Police subsequently transferred the recovered money back to the complainant’s bank account.

SP Dhar Sachin Sharma directed the operation, while ASP Vijay Dawar supervised it, with SDOP Sunil Gupta and Kukshi police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan leading the team.

Police advised citizens to immediately inform their bank and call the cyber helpline 1930 after any online fraud.