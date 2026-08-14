Joint Anti-Terror Mock Drill At Airport To Tackle Terror Threat In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Independence Day, a joint anti-terror mock drill was conducted at Indore Airport to test real-time security preparedness. The exercise was jointly conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indore Police.

The drill involved a high-risk scenario where a suspicious infiltration and terror threat were staged inside the airport.

When the alert was given, the CISF's Quick Reaction Team, BSF, and police quickly responded. They blocked off the area and carried out a coordinated rescue and counter-operation following security procedures.

The main aim of the drill was to check how ready the teams are, how fast they respond, how well they communicate, and how they work together in emergencies. Several specialised groups, like the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, fire department, and medical teams, took part in the operation.

After the drill, senior officials held a review meeting to assess response times and security measures. Security authorities also asked the public to cooperate during checks and to report any unclaimed items or suspicious people to the police or security staff right away.