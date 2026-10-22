Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs On Commemoration Day - Nine From The State Among 154 Police Personnel Who Died Nationwide |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police personnel and senior officers paid tribute to police martyrs during a Police Commemoration Day programme at the 15th Battalion of the Special Armed Force (SAF), Mahesh Guard Line, on Wednesday.

Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh attended the programme as the chief guest. IG (Indore Rural) Anurag, deputy inspector general Amit Singh, senior city and rural police officers, and retired police officials also paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on Oct 21 to honour police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The day commemorates the events of Oct 21, 1959, when Chinese troops attacked an Indian police patrol in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh. Eleven police personnel were killed in the attack, while others were taken prisoner. The incident became a symbol of courage and sacrifice in the history of India's security forces.

Officials said 154 police officers and personnel across the country had lost their lives while performing their duties between Sept 1, 2025, and Aug 31, 2026. Nine of them belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

The names of the martyrs were read out by Abhishek Anand, commandant of the 15th/First Battalion of the SAF.

Platoons from the First and 15th battalions, district police, RAPTC, and Home Guards participated in the parade and saluted the martyrs. Assistant commandant Rajesh Gokhale and inspector Satendra Sharma led the parade.

The programme highlighted the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives to protect the nation and society. Senior officers and personnel paid their respects and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public safety and upholding the law.