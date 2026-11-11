Police Parade Accused In Seven-Year-Old Girl's Sexual Assault And Murder Case Amid Public Outrage In MP's Garoth | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday paraded the main suspect in the rape of a seven-year-old girl throughout the town. Police arrested Jitendra Mehtar, of Mali Mohalla in Garoth, and secured a two-day remand from the court.

The incident took place in Lukka village under Garoth police station limits and triggered widespread public outrage.

Residents staged protests, blocked traffic, observed a shutdown in the town and demanded stringent action against the suspect. The blockade ended after police assured them of action within two days.

Superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Meena said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the girl to his house by offering her oranges.

The crime scene was approximately 50 metres from his residence. Police and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence.

Police registered a case under relevant murder provisions and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The administration placed the case in the marked category to ensure a speedy trial.

According to police, the post-mortem report and the suspect's statements did not confirm gang rape, indicating the involvement of one suspect. Further investigation is underway.

Valmiki community demands action against defamation

GAROTH: Members of the Valmiki community on Wednesday submitted a memorandum addressed to the superintendent of police (SP) to Garoth police station, in-charge Balbir Singh Yadav, demanding action against objectionable social media content targeting their community.

The memorandum alleged that certain individuals were defaming the entire community following the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Lukka village.

Community representatives said an individual's alleged crime should not justify blaming an entire community. They demanded action against those circulating misleading videos, making casteist remarks and creating communal tension.

They also sought the removal of objectionable social media posts and an impartial investigation under relevant laws, including the SC/ST Act. Police assured them of a fair investigation and appropriate action.