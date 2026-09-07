Police Outreach Gains Momentum; 94 Missing Children Traced Under Operation Muskaan In MP’s Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Jhabua district police launched a sustained awareness campaign in weekly markets and schools to strengthen coordination between police and the public.

Since May 19, a total of 280 programmes have been organised, reaching 56,856 people, including 23,541 men, 13,070 women and 20,245 children.

Campaign

Programmes

People Reached

Hat bazaar and school Awareness

280

56,856

Srijan, Abhimanyu and Samman

302

35,853

Safe Click 2026

343

50,205

Nasha Mukti

328

61,209

The programmes are conducted by Raksha Sakhi teams, police stations and outposts, focusing on women’s safety, crime prevention and public grievances. Under Operation Muskaan, police traced 94 missing children between May 1 and August 31, including five boys and 89 girls.

Under Safe Click 2026, 343 cyber-awareness programmes were conducted in schools, educating 50,205 people about suspicious links, APK files, OTP sharing and cyber fraud, with citizens advised to report incidents immediately on 1930.

The Nasha Mukti campaign also covered schools, colleges, hostels and markets through 328 programmes, reaching 61,209 people and highlighting the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Panchayat Bypolls: Jhabua to vote for five vacant posts on Sept 29

The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission has announced the schedule for by-elections to five vacant posts in Jhabua district.

The polls will be held for three panch posts, one sarpanch post and one zila panchayat member post.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the concerned gram panchayats and electoral areas and will remain in force until the declaration of results.

The election notification will be issued on Sept 8, when the process of filing nomination papers will also begin. Candidates can submit their nominations until Sept 15.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on Sept 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is Sept 18.

Voting for all five vacant posts will be held on Sept 29, 2026. The election process will be conducted according to the schedule issued by the State Election Commission.