Police Nabs Kadiya Sansi Gang Member For ₹23 Lakh Theft In Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police arrested two accused in connection with the theft of Rs 23.3 lakh from a grain trader's accountant.

As per reports, on April 21, complainant Tahir, an accountant at Sakshi Sales owned by Dinesh Jaiswal, withdrew Rs 27 lakh from the firm's bank account. After completing partial transactions, he stopped at a tea stall near Data Hanuman Temple, leaving his car unlocked.

Read Also Daly College Society Election: Indore High Court Junks Pleas Against The Bylaws Amendments And Poll

Within approximately five minutes, an unidentified person stole the bag containing Rs 23.3 lakh from the front seat. Kotwali police station registered a case under Section 303(2) of the BNS.

The investigating team scrutinised over 250 CCTV footage clips across six districts, including Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur and Rajgarh.

The accused were identified as Santosh alias Kalu (23), of Gulkhedi, Rajgarh, belonging to the Kadiya Sansi gang, along with a juvenile. Police seized the entire stolen amount, four chequebooks and the Pulsar motorcycle used in the crime.

Upon the case's resolution, the Traders' Association felicitated the police team and announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for the police fund.