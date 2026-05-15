Heavy vehicles banned on Indore-Khandwa road for peak devotee rush | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In anticipation of a massive influx of devotees and tourists due to Shanishchari Amavasya on Saturday, followed by the Sunday holiday, the district administration has issued a traffic advisory imposing a temporary ban on heavy vehicles on the Indore-Khandwa Road to ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to the official order passed by District Collector Shivam Verma, heavy vehicles travelling from Tejaji Nagar Square toward Khandwa, as well as those coming from Khandwa toward Indore, will be prohibited.

The ban will come into force at 12 midnight on Friday and remain in effect until 8 am on Monday. This restriction applies strictly within the territorial boundaries of the Indore district. During this restriction period, heavy vehicles will be diverted from the Tejaji Nagar Square Bypass via Dhamnod to reach Khandwa.

Reason for the restriction

A large number of pilgrims use the Indore-Khandwa highway to visit the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple and to take holy dips in the Narmada River on this auspicious occasion.

Given ongoing road construction and high vehicle density, authorities anticipate significant traffic congestion and safety hazards. Consequently, the ban has been enforced under Rule 215 of the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1994.

Exemptions and allowed vehicles

The district administration clarified that this order specifically targets heavy commercial goods vehicles. Regular passenger transport, including cars, jeeps, two-wheelers and passenger buses, will continue to run as usual. Essential services are fully exempted from this ban.

Vehicles carrying milk, municipal corporation emergency or health services, police, fire brigades, water tankers, military convoys, electricity board vehicles and essential agricultural produce trucks will be allowed to move uninterrupted.

The district administration has appealed to the public for cooperation and urged motorists to utilise alternate routes and follow traffic protocols to avoid inconvenience.