Police Honour Martyrs On Police Commemoration Day At The 34th Battalion Of The Special Armed Force In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar observed Police Commemoration Day at the 34th Battalion of the Special Armed Force (SAF), honouring police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

District collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena attended as the chief guest, while SP Sachin Sharma was the guest of honour.

Battalion commandant Arvind Tiwari read out the names of police personnel who died while serving the nation and maintaining law and order over the past year. The collector, SP, commandant and other officials paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. The parade contingent presented a guard of honour with arms reversed, followed by a two-minute silence. Senior SAF and district police officers, retired personnel and citizens attended the ceremony.

CRPF observes Police Commemoration Day

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) observed Police Commemoration Day at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Trigunja Park, here on Wednesday. Retired brigadier Anupam Sharma, deputy inspector general of CTC, Neemuch, attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma recalled the Oct 21, 1959, attack by Chinese troops on a CRPF patrol at Hot Springs in Ladakh, in which 10 personnel were killed. He read out the names of police and security personnel martyred between September 2025 and Aug 31, 2026. A wreath-laying ceremony and silence paid tribute to the martyrs. Senior officers and personnel from various CRPF establishments attended the event.