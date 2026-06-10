Police Crackdown On Illegal Drinking At Dhabas, Recover Two Stolen Bikes In Indore | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police conducted a drive against illegal drinking activities at roadside dhabas in the Hira Nagar area and also recovered two stolen motorcycles during separate operations in the area, police said on Tuesday.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Sushil Patel said that the police teams checked 20 dhabas in the area, and four establishments were found allowing customers to consume alcohol on their premises.

Cases were registered against them under the Excise Act. Action was also taken against operators who failed to provide information about their employees to the police, and cases were registered under relevant provisions of the BNS.

Police said strict preventive action has been taken against all violators to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police also detained two suspects from Dewas district. The accused were identified as Mahendra Hada and Mangesh Hada.

Two bikes were recovered from their possession. One of the bikes was stolen from the Hira Nagar area, and the information about the other vehicle is being gathered by the police.