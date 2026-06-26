Police Crack Courier Office Robbery Case, 5 Held In Neemuch | AI-generated

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police solved the stabbing and robbery at a Delhivery courier office in Uday Vihar within 36 hours, arresting five accused, including the alleged mastermind, a former employee of the company.

Police recovered the knife used in the crime, a motorcycle and Rs 90,800 in cash from the looted amount.

The arrested accused were identified as Sohail Mansoori (21), Ashraf Qureshi (26), Zahid Khan (22), Asif Mansoori (27) and Islam Mohammad (35).

According to police, employee Suraj Nath was alone at the courier office around 9.20 pm on Tuesday when four youths arrived on a motorcycle.

Two allegedly held him at knifepoint while the others looted about Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter. When Suraj resisted, he was attacked with a knife, sustaining injuries to his right hand and both shoulders.

Under the directions of SP Rajesh Vyas, special teams led by ASP Hemlata Agrawal and CSP Kiran Chauhan examined CCTV footage from the office, nearby areas and toll plazas across Neemuch, Mandsaur, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh.

Investigation revealed former employee Islam Mohammad as the alleged mastermind. Four accused were arrested on Thursday, while absconding accused Asif Mansoori was later apprehended from Ajmer using technical evidence. Further investigation is underway.