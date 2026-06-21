Police Crack ₹50 Lakh Theft Case And Arrest Five; Two Still At Large | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police achieved a significant breakthrough in the high-profile theft case reported at the residence of senior BJP leader Rajesh Agarwal on Jawahar Marg on June 3.

Police arrested five accused, including a woman, and recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Efforts are underway to nab two accused, including Laddu alias Raghuveer Singh and Mahendra Singh, who remain at large.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, ASP Parul Velapurkar said that unidentified miscreants broke into the house by breaking the main door lock and made away with gold and silver ornaments, religious idols, silver utensils, cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh and other valuables. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at around Rs 50 lakh.

Following the incident, SP Sachin Sharma inspected the crime scene and constituted a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of ASP Velapurkar and SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from Badnawar and the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane highway and traced the movement of a suspicious car linked to the crime.

Police discovered that the accused changed the vehicle's number plate while travelling through Ratlam, Jaora and Pratapgarh.

The investigation led police teams to Rajasthan and Gujarat, where they tracked and arrested Anand Singh, Balbir Singh, Parvat Singh, Bhuribai and Amar Singh, all residents of Galiyakot in Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the theft. Police recovered about 300 grams of gold jewellery, nearly two kilograms of silver articles, idols and cash.

ASI Dinesh Singh Sisodiya, Head Constable Anil Dwedi and others contributed to the action. Senior officers praised the investigation team and announced rewards for its efforts.