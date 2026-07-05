Police Conduct District-Wide Combating Patrol

Police Conduct District Wide Combing Patrol | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police conducted a district-wide special combing patrol on Saturday night to curb criminal activities and strengthen law and order across the district.

During the operation, police executed 121 warrants, including 40 permanent warrants and 81 arrest warrants.

These were linked to one narcotics case, 37 cases involving physical offences and 14 theft and property-related offences. Police termed the drive a major crackdown on long-absconding accused.

Vehicle checking was carried out at 12 locations, with more than 180 vehicles inspected.

Police issued challans to 52 motorists for traffic violations, collected Rs 23,600 in fines and took action against drunk drivers under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The patrol also covered verification of 112 active criminals, four district-banned offenders and 53 hotels, lodges and eateries. Police registered 13 Excise Act cases, seized 68 litres of illegal liquor and booked two gambling cases.

Jawad police also seized 60 kg of poppy husk from a car, arrested two accused, registered a case under the NDPS Act and launched further investigation. Preventive action was taken against 56 individuals.