Police Catch Two Suspects For Theft Of E-Rickshaw Batteries In Indore

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons within 24 hours in connection with the theft of vehicle batteries in the Khajrana area. Stolen goods worth Rs2.3 lakh were also seized from the suspects, and further investigation into the case is underway.

According to the police, the case came to light after a complaint by Sandeep Solanki, who stated that unknown people had stolen batteries and other items from his e-rickshaw parked in a ground on April 15. Based on his complaint, Khajrana police officials registered a case and started an investigation.

During the probe, police examined hundreds of CCTV camera footages and collected intelligence, which helped identify the suspects. Acting on a tip-off, the police caught the suspects near Star Square.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Altaf Khan and Sabir, residents of the Khajrana area. Police recovered 15 stolen batteries worth over Rs1.7 lakh and a motorcycle worth more than Rs60,000, taking the total value of seized items to over Rs2.3 lakh.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted that they committed thefts to fulfil their personal desires and to earn quick money. Police are now questioning them about other theft cases in the area and the nearby police station's limits.