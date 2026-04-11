 Indore Police Bust Interstate Theft Gang; 36 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 3 Arrested
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Indore Police Bust Interstate Theft Gang; 36 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 3 Arrested

Indore police have busted an interstate vehicle theft gang and arrested three suspects with 36 stolen motorcycles worth around Rs 25 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, Sanyogitaganj police recovered bikes from Indore and Rajgarh villages. One accused reportedly has 46 prior cases. Police said the gang operated across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and further investigation is underway into the racket.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
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Indore Police Bust Interstate Theft Gang; 36 Stolen Bikes Recovered, 3 Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three men associated with an interstate gang were arrested with 36 stolen motorcycles in the Sanyogitaganj area, police said on Friday. The value of the seized vehicles is around ?25 lakh.

DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Vyas said that acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge KP Singh Yadav reached the Gurvariya Haat area and detained three suspects late on Thursday. During the check, three motorcycles were recovered from them. The suspects have been identified as Anwar alias Annu Shah, Jeevan Verma and Vishal Khare.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of the city and nearby regions. The main suspect, Shah, allegedly revealed he had been involved in vehicle thefts in several places, including Indore, Bhopal, Mhow, Pithampur and Maharashtra. He also told police that he used to sell the stolen vehicles to his associates.

Based on this information, the police team took the suspects to Rajgarh district, where the stolen vehicles were hidden. So far, 36 motorcycles have been recovered from different villages, including 20 vehicles on Shah s information, 10 on the second suspect s disclosure, and six on the third's information.

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Police said one of the suspects is a habitual offender with 46 criminal cases registered against him. Further investigation is underway, and police believe more stolen vehicles may be recovered.

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