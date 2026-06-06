Police Bust Fake Gold Biscuit Gang; Four Held In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police uncovered a gang involved in cheating people by selling fake gold biscuits and arrested four accused linked to the operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raghuwansh Singh Bhadauria, during a press conference on Saturday, said that the investigation began after Bapu Singh Baghel lodged a complaint on June 2, alleging that he had been cheated through the sale of fake gold biscuits.

A case was registered with Kotwali police station. During the investigation, police arrested Rakesh Bilwal and Kalu Vasuniya and took them into remand.

Their questioning led investigators to Makhan Vasuniya, of Rajgarh, who allegedly supplied the biscuits.

Makhan informed police that he obtained the biscuits from Vijay Soni, of Morgaon village.

A police team subsequently arrested Vijay Soni from Indore. During interrogation, he revealed that he brought brass ingots from Indore, cut them using a cutting machine and polished them with acid to make them resemble gold biscuits.

Police seized a cutting machine, acid, fake biscuits and biscuit fragments from his possession.

Police also said that Rakesh Bilwal and absconding accused Diwan Bilwal face a separate robbery case registered with Rajgarh police station in connection with the sale of gold bricks.