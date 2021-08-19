Police attacked by tribal villagers in Mhow tehsil

Advertisement

Mhow: A police patrol that had gone to a village in Mhow tehsil for investigation in a case of fighting between two groups came under attack by tribal villagers on Wednesday morning. A head head constable and three constables were injured when the miscreants pelted stones at the police party and their Dial 100 vehicle.

When those police personnel informed their seniors about the attack, TIs of Betma and Badgonda Sanjay Sharma and Mohan Malviya, respectively, were sent to the village to control the situation. As soon as the villagers saw these police vehicles coming towards them, they attacked them, too, with stones and firearms.

Malviya and Sharma were injured in the incident and, when this information reached senior officers of Mhow, additional SP Puneet Gehlot and other officers—along with a large police contingent—reached the village, but, by that time, the miscreants had fled from the village into the nearby jungles. The police patrol searched the entire premises but were not able to catch any of them.

ROOT OF THE DISPUTE: The dispute was between the families of Kailash and sukhram over leaving their cattle in a forest patch for grazing on Tuesday. Six women were injured on both sides. To take revenge for Tuesday’s incident, Sukhram’s son, Vijay, and his friends attacked Kailash’s house and fired rounds in the air from country-made weapons. When this information reached Dial 100, the police patrol rushed there and came under attack.

Indore SP Mahesh Chandra Jain said nobody had attacked the police and there were no rounds fired from any of the sides in Wednesday’s incident, but police sources said several rounds had been fired by both the police and the accused. Sub-inspector BS Bamaniya said three cases had been registered against Sukhram and son Vijay and about two dozen others.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:49 AM IST