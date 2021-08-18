Mhow: Irresponsible parking danger to commuters

Advertisement

Mhow: Four-wheeler vehicles being parked on both the sides of the Pithampur main road from Azad square to Mahindra makes commuting difficult, as well as risky, especially for two-wheelers, as this 1-kikometre-long stretch of the road has become very dangerous. The police, local or municipal administration has not taken any steps to resolve this issue. Because of their lack of action, heavy vehicles are also being parked in this area.

Parking of four-wheelers on both sides on the road has made this area so dangerous that, every now and then, some person or the other meets with accident. Meanwhile, the service path for this road has been completely taken over by vendors as no action is being taken by the local administration, the municipality, police or the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation. There is also no monitoring of the vehicles’ speeds which results in four-wheelers speeding recklessly and two-wheelers getting endangered.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:13 AM IST