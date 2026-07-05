Police Ask Banks To Share Cyber Fraud Data Faster | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have asked banks to provide information more quickly in cyber fraud cases, saying that delays in getting data are making investigations difficult and giving criminals an advantage.

The issues were discussed during a meeting held as part of the Safe Click campaign.

The meeting was chaired by DCP (Crime) Rajesh Tripathi and additional DCP Meena Chauhan, and was attended by ACP Neelam Kanoj, nodal officers from national, rural and private banks, and members of the crime branch's cyber investigation team.

DCP Tripathi said the main purpose of the meeting was to improve coordination between banks and police during cyber fraud investigations.

Bank officials were instructed to provide the required data and information without delay so that police can take timely action against cybercriminals.

Police also asked banks to strengthen their role on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, promptly comply with court orders, and improve their verification systems to prevent the misuse of mule accounts.

DCP Tripathi appealed to the public to immediately report any online financial fraud by calling the national cyber helpline on 1930 or filing a complaint on the official cybercrime portal, so that fraudsters' bank accounts and mobile numbers can be frozen or blocked in time