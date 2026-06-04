Police Arrested Two Wanted Arms Traffickers In Khargone, Accused Of Bounty Of ₹55 k And Multiple Cases | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two arms traffickers, including an accused who had bounty of Rs 55,000 and was wanted in multiple cases. The action was taken as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal firearms networks operating across states.

The accused, Gurunam alias Happy (19) and Harpal Sikligar (25) both residents of Signur village, were apprehended following a coordinated operation by police teams from Gogawan, Sanawad and Jaitapur police stations. Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the duo near Nalwa Bridge while they were travelling on a motorcycle.

Police said Gurunam was wanted in 10 criminal cases, including several under the Arms Act in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and other states. During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed the location of a concealed cache of weapons.

Based on their information, police recovered eight country-made pistols and three country-made firearms hidden near a water tank between Anjangaon and Signur villages. The seized weapons are valued at approximately Rs 2.45 lakh.

The arrests are linked to an earlier case in which police had seized six illegal pistols, ammunition and a Haryana-registered SUV from another accused. With the latest recovery, the total value of seized property in the investigation has reached nearly Rs 29 lakh.