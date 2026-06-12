Police Arrest Four, Rescue Kidnapped Man In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Ranapur police on Friday arrested four people accused of kidnapping a 42-year-old man and rescued the victim after recovering the ransom money.

According to police, the case stemmed from a motorcycle collision in Ban village a year ago that killed a member of the accused group.

Dissatisfied with a settlement reached by a local Bhil Panchayat, the suspects allegedly abducted Sohan Bamniya to extort money.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar directed immediate action, while Station In-charge Dinesh Rawat formed a special team.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap at the designated drop-off point. After the suspects allegedly accepted Rs 5 lakh as ransom and released Bamniya, the team raided the site, rescued him and recovered the cash.

Police arrested Dinesh Dawar, Goba Dawar, Apsingh Dawar and Rou Dawar and produced them before a Jhabua court.

District welcomes 94 new police constables

Jhabua SP Devendra Kumar Patidar on Friday distributed appointment certificates to 94 newly recruited constables at the Police Community Hall in the DRP Line.

The appointments follow the Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment drive for 7,500 posts conducted in 2025.

Of the 110 constables allotted to Jhabua district, 105 candidates met the eligibility criteria and received appointment orders.

After receiving the orders, 94 candidates reported to the District Police Line and attended an orientation session on operational procedures.

Addressing the recruits, SP Patidar congratulated them and reminded them of their expected 40-year service career. He urged them to study police procedures carefully, maintain discipline and use social media responsibly.

ASP Pratipal Singh Mahobia and other senior officers also guided the recruits on leading a disciplined professional life.

The constables will soon leave for police training colleges to undergo one year of basic training. After completing the course, they will join active duty at police stations across Jhabua district.