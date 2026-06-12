Police Arrest Alleged Drug Syndicate Mastermind, Harun Khan | AI-generated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police have intensified their crackdown on an alleged synthetic drug syndicate by arresting Harun Khan, an absconding suspect from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. Police disclosed details of the operation in a press note issued on Friday.

Investigators allege that Khan played a key role in an interstate Mephedrone (MD) network operating across Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest follows a major raid on March 31, when police dismantled an alleged MD manufacturing unit in Borkheda, Piploda.

During the operation, police arrested Jamshed alias Seth, Raees Khan, Salim, and Yusuf Khan and seized 200 grams of MD, chemicals, and manufacturing equipment under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation led to the arrests of Salim Khan, Pawan alias Deepesh Pandit, and Harun Khan, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Police said they have seized about 11 kg of MD drugs worth crores of rupees, along with equipment, weapons, ammunition and vehicles linked to the network.

Authorities have arrested 24 people in the connected Chiklana case, while seven suspects from Mumbai, Jaora and Bulandshahr remain absconding.

SP Amit Kumar said police will continue raids across multiple states. Investigators are examining bank accounts, digital transactions and mobile call records to identify suppliers, distribution channels and financial backers.