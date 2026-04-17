Police Arrest 2 More Bishnoi Gang Members In MP's Khargone; Car Worth ₹10 Lakh, Mobile Phone Seized |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police have arrested two additional accused in connection with the firing incident at trader’s house by Bishnoi gang members.

The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 20. The accused were identified as Saligram alias Sanjay and Yogesh Bhati.

The case dates to March 17, when complainant Satyendra Rathore of Bhilgaon reported receiving a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller, identified himself as Harry Boxer of Bishnoi gang, claimed to take the responsibility of firing shots at their house in Bhilgaon. He threatened to kill Rathore and his father unless Rs 10 crore was paid. They even threatened to throw a hand grenade at their house in case the money was not paid.

A case was registered with Kasrawad police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

Of the two newly arrested accused, Saligram alias Sanjay Patidar (48), of Dhar, is identified as a conspirator and associate of previously arrested accused Sachin and Lokendra.

Police seized a car worth approximately Rs 10 lakh and a mobile phone from his possession. Bhati (32), of Nagda, Ujjain district, is an associate of accused Rajpal and carries nine prior criminal cases across Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, including charges of murder and kidnapping. A mobile phone was seized from him.

Mandleshwar SDOP Shweta Shukla, Kasrawad station in-charge inspector Rajendra Barman, inspector Ritesh Yadav and Cyber Cell SI Jitendra Kavche contributed to the action.