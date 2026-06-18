Police Arrest 2 In Cow Slaughter Case In Sailana | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana Police on Thursday arrested two men and seized a vehicle allegedly used in the slaughter of a cow. The accused were identified as Sunil Vasunia of Jhabua district and Dulsingh Dindor of Ratlam district.

The case was registered on Wednesday after complainant Rajveer Gawale (21) reported that the severed head, two legs and skin of a cow had been found near a field opposite a nursing college on Banswara Road-Kotda Road late on Tuesday night.

Acting on information, Rajveer and others reached the spot and informed the police after discovering the animal's mutilated remains. Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 4 and 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.

Following directions from SP Amit Kumar, a special investigation team led by Sailana Police Station in-charge Inspector Pinky Akash was formed under the supervision of ASP and SDOP Neelam Baghel. Using technical evidence and intelligence inputs, the team identified and detained two suspects.

During questioning, suspects confessed to their involvement, leading to the recovery and seizure of the vehicle allegedly used in the offence.

Police said both have previous criminal records, including cases registered under the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act. Further legal proceedings are underway.