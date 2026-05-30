Police Adopts E-Vivechana Tablets For Digital Investigations In Ratlam | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police has taken another major step towards technology-driven policing by distributing ‘e-Vivechana’ tablets to around 320 investigating officers across the district.

The initiative is being implemented under the direction of Police Headquarters, Bhopal and the guidance of SP Amit Kumar to make investigations faster, more transparent and evidence-based.

The e-Vivechana application enables investigating officers to prepare case diaries, spot maps, arrest memos, seizure documents, accused information sheets, MLC reports and inquest proceedings directly from crime scenes.

Officers can also collect and upload photographs, videos, witness statements and other digital evidence in real time.

The platform is integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), allowing senior officers to monitor investigations more effectively.

The tablets also feature applications such as e-Rakshak and e-Evidence, which help access criminal records and manage digital evidence.

Ratlam district has already demonstrated positive results. Earlier, 25 e-Vivechana tablets were used to conduct over 9,000 digital investigation proceedings, including 7,002 case diaries, 379 arrest records and 635 accused information sheets.

Police officials said the initiative would reduce paperwork, improve evidence preservation and make investigations more scientific, efficient and transparent.