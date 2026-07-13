Police Act Against 511 In Overnight Drive In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched an overnight crackdown across the city late on Saturday, targeting criminals, anti-social elements and people found violating the law under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Acting on the instructions of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, teams from all police zones conducted coordinated checks and took legal action against 511 people.

Police also executed 222 pending warrants, including 56 permanent warrants, 61 arrest warrants and 105 bailable warrants.

Action was taken against 201 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police also registered 17 cases against people consuming liquor in public places and three cases under the NDPS Act against those found consuming illegal drugs.

Two people were arrested with illegal weapons, including a knife, while preventive action was taken against 60 habitual offenders under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

As part of the operation, drone surveillance was carried out in crime hotspots and vulnerable areas, while police teams conducted foot patrols in sensitive localities.

Habitual offenders were summoned to police stations, their records were updated and they were warned against engaging in criminal activities.

Police also interacted with residents and spread awareness about cybercrime, women's safety, road safety and the dangers of drug abuse.