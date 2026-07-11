Indore Collector Shivam Verma Ensures School Admission For 40 Children After Issuing Birth Certificates | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional and inspiring atmosphere prevailed on Friday at the Government Primary School in Devanagari Basti on Airport Road when collector Shivam Verma visited the children and engaged in a heartfelt conversation with them while sitting on the floor.

He spent time with the children and extended his best wishes for their bright futures.

Some time ago, children from Devanagari Basti, accompanied by their guardians and social activist Mohit Singh Chauhan, attended Jansunwai.

They informed collector Verma that the absence of birth certificates was preventing the creation of their Samagra IDs, Aadhaar cards and other essential documents.

The lack of documentation was also hindering the children's school admission.

Taking the matter seriously, collector Verma immediately directed a joint team from the administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to take the necessary action.

Subsequently, a special drive was launched in Devanagari Basti. A two-day special camp was organised at the Government Primary School to issue birth certificates for children whose births had not been recorded in IMC records because they were born at home.

Once the birth certificates were issued, other essential documents, including Samagra IDs and Aadhaar cards, were also prepared. This initiative paved the way for the education and future of more than 40 children.

On Friday, collector Verma personally visited the school and formally facilitated the admission of these children.

He said no child's education would be allowed to suffer merely due to a lack of documents.

He added that if similar cases arise in the future, the administration would ensure, with full sensitivity, that the necessary documents are prepared and that no child is deprived of the right to education.