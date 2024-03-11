PMAY Scam: BJP Leader Sonawa Surrenders, Sent To Police Custody

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former Namli Municipal Council chairman and BJP leader Narendra Sonawa, who had been evading arrest for almost four years in connection with a high-profile scam within the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), finally surrendered in the court on Tuesday. Namli police, alongside presenting the case diary, sought to place Sonawa in police remand. Following the hearing, the court ordered his custody until March 12. He was subsequently taken to the police station for interrogation. Sonawa's surrender comes after significant efforts by the police to apprehend him.

Despite making appearances in political programmes, he was deemed absconding by the authorities. Earlier attempts at surrender were thwarted due to scheduling conflicts, including one occasion when the police couldn't submit the case diary because of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's presence in Ratlam for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The police, on Tuesday, submitted the case diary to the special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Shortly after, Sonawa surrendered at the court. The corruption scandal, which was brought to light by complaints filed in 2019, involves irregularities in the PMAY. Investigations revealed discrepancies in beneficiary eligibility and financial malpractices, leading to legal action against Sonawa and others. Additionally, another complaint lodged by Congress leader Dilip Jat alleged embezzlement exceeding Rs 1 crore in Kocha Talab village. This resulted in a separate case against Sonawa and accomplices in January 2020.