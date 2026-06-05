PM Surya Ghar Scheme - Over 50,000 Homes Join Scheme In Western MP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rooftop solar revolution is gathering remarkable momentum across western Madhya Pradesh, with more than 50,000 households installing solar power systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and receiving government support worth nearly Rs 380 crore.

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said the Malwa and Nimar regions have witnessed a sharp rise in rooftop solar adoption since the launch of the Centre's flagship scheme. As of the first week of June, nearly 68,000 consumers across the utility's jurisdiction are generating electricity through rooftop solar net-metering systems, with the majority of installations coming under the PM Surya Ghar programme.

The combined rooftop solar capacity in the region has now crossed 418 MW, significantly contributing to clean energy generation and reducing dependence on conventional power sources. The surge has been particularly noticeable during the summer months, with longer daylight hours in May helping solar systems generate higher output.

Indore has emerged as the undisputed leader in the solar transition. The city alone accounts for 28,200 rooftop solar installations, the highest in Madhya Pradesh. Areas along the Bypass, Super Corridor, and expanding residential zones have seen a growing number of consumers opting for solar power, encouraged by substantial subsidies and lower electricity bills.

According to West Discom managing director Anup Kumar Singh, more than 48,000 beneficiaries have already received subsidy payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Eligible consumers can receive subsidies of up to Rs 78,000, making rooftop solar systems more affordable and accelerating adoption.

Among other districts, Ujjain has recorded 6,250 installations, followed by Ratlam (5,200), Dewas (4,100), Khargone (3,450), and Mandsaur (3,200).

Power officials have also advised consumers to regularly clean solar panels to maintain efficiency. Dust accumulation can reduce power generation by up to 20%, they said, urging users to clean panels every eight to ten days using water and soft cleaning tools while following electrical safety precautions.

Number of installations in Indore: 28,200 rooftop solar installations, the highest in the state.

Hotspots within the city: Areas along the Bypass, Super Corridor, and expanding residential zones are seeing a growing number of solar consumers.