Bhopal News: NGT Fumes As Shrubs Replace 4,000 Felled Trees | FP Phoot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Central Zone Bench on Monday raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in compensatory plantation carried out after the felling of over 4,000 trees for the Kolar six-lane road project in Bhopal.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Nitin Saxena, the tribunal was informed that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) counted small seasonal plants and shrubs, some barely two to three feet tall, including marigold, as compensatory trees.

This occurred despite clear directions issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in a letter dated May 30, 2023. The guidelines mandate the plantation of saplings with a minimum height of five feet, over two years of age, with a collar girth of at least 5 cm and proper root support.

The tribunal noted major discrepancies in the Action Taken Report submitted by the BMC. It observed that while large-scale tree cutting was underway, the compensatory plantation failed to meet prescribed standards and suffered from poor survival rates due to a lack of maintenance.

The bench also questioned whether the plantation work was carried out by the BMC or the Social Forestry Department, pointing to unclear documentation and transfer of funds without defined responsibility.

The matter will be heard next on July 17, 2026, with the tribunal emphasising the need for strict accountability and effective ecological restoration amid rapid urban development.

Concerns over fund utilisation

Another major issue flagged was the absence of a dedicated account to manage funds collected against tree cutting. The BMC admitted that no separate financial tracking system exists, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the use of environmental compensation funds.

Affidavits sought, fresh plan ordered

Taking a serious view, the NGT has directed both the BMC and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Social Forestry to file detailed affidavits within three weeks. These must include data on trees felled, funds collected and utilised, plantation details and survival rates of saplings as of January 1, 2026. Authorities have also been asked to present a concrete plantation strategy for the upcoming monsoon season.

The affidavits must include:

Total number of trees cut

Funds collected and their utilisation

Details of plantation carried out

Survival rate of planted saplings as of January 1, 2026

Future plantation plans for the upcoming monsoon season