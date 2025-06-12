 PM Narendra Modi Working To Root Out Corruption & Nepotism From Politics: Dushyant Gautam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam here on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is relentlessly working to root out corruption and nepotism from politics.

“India is no longer seen as a weak or poor nation but as a rising global power. By 2047, India will emerge as the most powerful nation in the world,” he said while addressing an event, titled “Professional Meet on Developed India”, that showcased the BJP's roadmap for a self-reliant, corruption-free and globally respected India by the year 2047.

Senior leaders of the BJP gathered at Brilliant Convention Center to mark 11 years of the “Amrit Kaal” — an era defined by service, good governance and welfare of the poor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gautam, state party president and MP VD Sharma and urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed a large gathering of professionals, party workers and dignitaries. The speakers highlighted the monumental transformation India has undergone since 2014, when Modi assumed office as PM.

Citing examples, Gautam lauded the revival of nationalism, improved defense preparedness and the construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sharma underscored how the Modi government has instilled a new political culture based on trust, transparency, and performance.

Vijayvargiya emphasised the tangible benefits of Modi's governance. He said that Indore alone has received over ₹5,000 crore under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, fueling local economic growth. “Before 2014, NPAs were at 42%. Today, they are just 2.6%. That’s the Modi model of economic revival,” he noted.

