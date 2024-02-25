PM Modi To virtually Lay Foundation Stone Of City's New railway Station Building

Image of the proposed new building of the city railway station. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new railway station building virtually on February 26. On this occasion a function is being organised at the railway station. MP Shankar Lalwani informed that the new station building will be state-of-the-art and grand in every sense. The built-up area of the new railway station will be 4.56 lakh square feet. The built-up area of the present station building is only 50,000 square feet.

MP Shankar Lalwani inspecting the railway station and other preparations made for foundation stone laying event at the Indore Railway Station. |

MP Lalwani said that according to estimates, currently Railways spends about Rs 4 crore every year on electricity, water, cleanliness and maintenance. Railway receives revenue of Rs 2.89 crore from various sources. At present 2,460 platform tickets are sold every day, which is expected to increase by 5 to 7 times in future.

Lalwani said that the new station building is being built keeping in mind the needs of the city for the next 50 years and the new building will be 7 storied. It will have a concourse on the top of all the 4 platforms. The concourse will have shops for every need of the passengers.

According to the MP, Rs 495 crore will be spent in the first phase and the new station building is expected to be operational from 2027. He added that the new station will be well-equipped and will have 26 lifts, 17 escalators and three good lifts. This station will be capable of handling a daily traffic of more than one lakh passengers. At present 2,800 quintal parcels are handled from Indore station which is expected to increase to 10,000 quintals in future. Parcel facilities are being created to cater to this increased volume.

WHAT WILL NEW STATION HAVE?

* 10,000 quintal parcel handling capacity

* 3 goods lifts

* 17 escalators

* 26 passenger lifts

* Capacity to cater to 1 lakh passenger movement per day

* Area will increase from 50,000 sq feet to 4.56 lakh sq ft