PM Modi To Inaugurate Medical Colleges Virtually In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three medical colleges and five nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including Sundarlal Patwa Medical College Mandsaur, through a virtual platform on October 29.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present at the Mandsaur Medical College to oversee local development initiatives. During the event, CM Yadav will participate in the Nav Ayurveda Day celebrations and appoint 525 Ayurveda medical officers, ensuring the enhancement of healthcare services in the region.

Additionally, he will facilitate the distribution of benefits under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to local farmers and inaugurate various development projects in Mandsaur.

The inauguration will see the participation of prominent figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, along with local ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives.

The district administration and police are actively preparing for this significant event, with the final programme details yet to be confirmed. The new academic session at Mandsaur Medical College has commenced, with 100 seats approved and over 80 medical students already enrolled.

This virtual inauguration signifies a step towards improving medical education and healthcare services in the state, with the Prime Minister leading the initiative from afar while the Chief Minister engages directly in Mandsaur.