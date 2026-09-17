PM Modi Birthday Celebrations Across Madhya Pradesh See Two Lakh Diyas, Blood Donation And Green Drives | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Municipality marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday by arranging around two lakh lamps in the shape of India at the fort ground.

Anganwadi workers, tehsildar, patwari and Brahma Kumaris employees helped prepare the display. Each lamp received 30 ml oil. CMO Vishwanath Pratap Singh and SDM Rajkumar Haldar said ‘Sankalp Bharat Abhiyan’ was also written on the display.

2,000 lamps illuminate Ganesh temple

PIPALRAWAN: Nearly 2,000 lamps illuminated Chintamani Ganesh Temple on Thursday during the ‘Ek Diya Ashirwad Ke Naam’ campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Municipal Council president Kavita Sharma, Mandal president Harendra Pilwani, Jitendra Singh Talod and Narendra Kumhariya attended.

Sanitation workers were honoured for their contribution to cleanliness. Devnarayan Sharma, Mukesh Mandloi, Babulal Mukati and Jitendra Kushwah were among those present. Jitendra Talod conducted the programme, while CMO Manohar Jawariya proposed the vote of thanks.

Sacred tree planted

KHACHROD: Arham Environment Protection Committee and Morning Walk Group members planted a sacred tree at Chowki Jail premises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Sanjay Mehta, Rajendra Chauhan, Vijay Bardia, Rajendra Rawal, Jagdish Badelwa, Chhotu Gurjar, Hemant Dhakad and Deepak Saulanki attended. Mahesh Mali expressed gratitude.

Leaders clean Shivna ghat

MANDSAUR: Public representatives, officers and employees cleaned Shivna river ghat near Pashupatinath Mahadev temple under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, Zila Panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, collector Divyank Singh and Municipal Council president Ramadevi Gurjar attended.

Participants offered garlands, lit lamps and took a cleanliness oath. Gurjar highlighted welfare schemes launched under Modi.

Blood donation camp held

SANAWAD: A blood donation camp, cleanliness drive and fruit distribution programme marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday.

MLA Sachin Birla inspected the blood bank at Nathulal Mori Memorial Hospital. BJP city unit president Man Singh Rathore, Rakesh Malviya, Ketan Gehlot and Rakesh Gehlot donated blood. Fruits were also distributed to patients at the government hospital.

‘Seva Sankalp’ with blood donation

KHARGONE: BJP launched its month-long ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with blood donation camps across Khargone district.

BJP workers, students, youth and residents donated blood at hospitals and educational institutions.

BJP district president Nanda Brahmane, collector Guruprasad and SDM Satyendra Bairwa visited camps. Brahmane and Guruprasad presented certificates to donors, including several first-time female student donors.

Donors gave 150 units of blood

SENDHWA: A blood donation camp organised under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday collected 150 units of blood at Lions Community Hall in Sendhwa.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said the campaign promoted public service.

Municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav, Pansemal SDM Rameshchandra Sisodiya, tehsildar Hitendra Bhavsar, CMO Madhu Chaudhary, officials, BJP workers and citizens attended.

Minister Nirmala launches ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

JHABUA: Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

She visited the ‘Namo Seva Sankalp Exhibition’ and released the campaign booklet and calendar. Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat said 14 major activities were planned.

Separately, 2,000 saplings were planted at Hathipava Hill and 142 units of blood were collected during a donation camp.

MLA Pandya urges youth to donate blood

BARNAGAR: A blood donation camp under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ at Government Hospital, Barnagar, collected 16 units of blood. MLA Jitendra Uday Singh Pandya inaugurated the camp and appealed for voluntary blood donation.

Dhirendra Parashar, tehsildar Rupali Jain, Dr Suyash Srivastava, Municipal Council president Abhay Togya and CMO Mansharam Nigwal attended. Manish Joshi, Balkrishna Prajapat, Vijay Kumariya, Ashutosh Paregi and other donors donated blood.

Garoth takes cleanliness, green pledge

GAROTH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday was observed as ‘Seva Sankalp Diwas’ in Garoth.

MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia and SDM Rahul Chauhan joined a cleanliness drive at Naveen Bus Stand.

Mahila Morcha workers cleaned Shaheed Chowk. A tree plantation drive was also held along the Anjali River, with Anganwadi workers, assistants and residents participating.

Blood donation imp explained

MAHESHWAR: A blood donation camp under ‘Sankalp Seva Abhiyan’ marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday at Community Health Centre, Maheshwar.

Mandleswar police station in-charge Pankaj Tiwari donated blood. The camp collected 10 units. BMO Dr Atul Gaur highlighted blood donation’s importance, while Sagar Patel of Science House NGO donated blood for the 25th time.

MLA takes part in service drive

KHANDWA: MLA Kanchan Mukesh Tanve participated in ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ programmes on Thursday.

She attended a blood donation camp and, with MP Gyaneshwar Patil, distributed assistive devices at District Hospital. At Sirpur, Tanve inaugurated a Rs two lakh tin shed at Vishwakarma Dharamshala.

She later attended a Dharamshala groundbreaking ceremony at Lohari, where Rs 5 lakh was approved from the MLA fund, and inspected ‘Aashirwad Ke Diya’ preparations at Ghantaghar Square.

Mega blood donation drive

KHARGONE: Collector Guru Prasad launched a mega voluntary blood donation campaign at District Hospital on Thursday under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The drive will continue from Sept 17 to Oct 1. Camps were organised across the district, with targets of 55 units at Abhyuday University, 30 at District Hospital, 90 at Civil Hospital Barwaha, 25 at Civil Hospital Sanawad, 10 at CHC Maheshwar and four at CHC Kasrawad.

CMHO Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan urged youths, NCC cadets, institutions and citizens to donate blood. Registered donors will receive digital certificates through the e-RaktKosh/BBMS portal.