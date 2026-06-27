PM Lauds Historian For Preserving Vande Mataram Legacy | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of Indore-based historian Zafar Ansari for preserving rare historical memorabilia associated with the national song Vande Mataram, marking a proud moment for the city during the nationwide celebrations marking the song's 150th anniversary.

The Government of India launched the year-long Vande Mataram@150 celebrations on Nov 7, 2025, with programmes being organised across the country.

Joining the national campaign, the Zafar Ansari Museum in Indore showcased hundreds of rare artefacts related to Vande Mataram and the Azad Hind Fauj, collected by Ansari over the past three decades.

Ansari also sent President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a set of historically significant Vande Mataram buttons, worn by freedom fighters on their jackets during the Independence movement.

In a letter dated June 19, 2026, the Prime Minister thanked Ansari for the thoughtful gift, describing the memento as "a living symbol of the glorious heritage of the freedom struggle, patriotism and our eternal national consciousness."

He further wrote that preserving India's rich history would inspire future generations and strengthen the spirit of patriotism.