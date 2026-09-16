Players Begin Indefinite Satyagraha Over Poor Sports Ground Facilities In MP’s Barwani | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Shaheed Bhima Nayak PG College, began an indefinite 'satyagraha' on Wednesday over the poor condition and inadequate facilities at the college sports ground.

Athletes, players and NCC-NSS cadets have been staging a sit-in for their 17-point demand, submitting a memorandum to the principal and seeking action within a stipulated timeframe.

They said they had raised the issues repeatedly over the past two-and-a-half years but received no solution.

Players said rainwater accumulates on the 400-metre, eight-lane track due to inadequate levelling, disrupting practice.

They demanded permanent drainage. The long-jump pit reportedly contains gravel and soil instead of standard sand, creating an injury risk.

Students also sought repairs and replacement of rusted gym equipment, brighter floodlights, CCTV cameras and security guards at both gates.

Other demands include restricting private and political programmes and vehicle parking on the ground, keeping toilets and changing rooms accessible for women players, appointing a groundsman and forming a joint management committee.

They also demanded regular coaching, sports equipment, player diets and deployment of an athletics PTI at the ground.